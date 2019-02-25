Six people were killed and more than 1,000 were injured nearly 26 years ago when a truck carrying about 1,200 pounds of explosives detonated inside a parking garage under the north tower of the World Trade Center.

The lunchtime bombing on Feb. 26, 1993, left a hole in the building that measured three stories tall, stunning the city – and the country.

Several men with connections to Islamic extremist terrorism were convicted of the bombing, including mastermind Ramzi Yousef, who was sentenced to 240 years in prison.

Take a look back at photos from the tragic day.

Office workers embrace on the street after evacuating the World Trade Center on Feb. 26, 1993.

An NYPD sergeant and an office worker receive oxygen outside the World Trade Center after the explosion in the north tower on Feb. 26, 1993.

An injured woman is carried away from the World Trade Center after the explosion in the north tower on Feb. 26, 1993.

Office workers run from the World Trade Center after the explosion rocked the north tower on Feb. 26, 1993.

An injured man is assisted by emergency workers after the explosion at the World Trade Center's north tower on Feb. 26, 1993.

A workman checks the damage inside a room on the ground floor of the Vista Hotel, located just above the World Trade Center parking garage, on Feb. 26, 1993.

Firefighters head down an escalator at the World Trade Center after the explosion in the north tower on Feb. 26, 1993.

A firefighter walks past a car destroyed by the explosion in the underground parking garage of the World Trade Center's north tower on Feb. 26, 1993.

An injured man is helped out of the World Trade Center on Feb. 26, 1993.

Rescue workers use a coffee cart to remove an injured woman from the PATH train station in the World Trade Center on Feb. 26, 1993.

Firefighters carry an injured woman from the World Trade Center after the explosion in the north tower on Feb. 26, 1993.

The concourse leading to the PATH train station at the World Trade Center is littered with debris from the explosion in the north tower on Feb. 26, 1993.

Office workers evacuate through the lobby of one of the World Trade Center towers after the bombing on Feb. 26, 1993.

Dozens of emergency vehicles line West Street behind the World Trade Center after the explosion in the north tower on Feb. 26, 1993.

An office worker stands at a broken window of the smoke-filled World Trade Center after the explosion in the north tower on Feb. 26, 1993.

People are treated for injuries after the bombing at the World Trade Center's north tower on Feb. 26, 1993.

Members of the bomb squad and FBI examine damage in the garage of the World Trade Center's north tower on Feb. 27, 1993.

Crews clean up glass and debris at the site of the previous day's bombing at the World Trade Center on Feb. 27, 1993.

A member of the FBI's terrorist task force collects evidence on one of the garage ramps of the World Trade Center on March 1, 1993.

Firefighters examine damage to the lobby of the Vista Hotel, located over the blast site in the World Trade Center's north tower, on March 12, 1993.

Bomb squad investigators look for evidence on a lower level ledge of the World Trade Center's north tower, as construction workers remove rubble from the center of the crater on March 12, 1993.

Workers load debris from the crater left by the bombing at the World Trade Center's north tower onto a scoop on March 12, 1993, to be carted away to the Fresh Kills Landfill in Staten Island.