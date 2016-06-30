World Trade Center, City Hall will light up orange for Gun Violence Awareness Month

The lighting comes just weeks after the mass shooting in Orlando, Florida.

New York will be sending a message against gun violence from the top of the world Thursday night.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered that the World Trade Center’s spire be lit orange in honor of Gun Violence Awareness Month and the victims of shootings.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also is marking the month by lighting City Hall Orange Thursday night. He will also hold a town hall in Brooklyn about the subject.

“By lighting City Hall orange, we reiterate our pledge to combat gun violence and promote common-sense legislation that will save lives throughout this city and this nation,” he said.

Three years ago, the state passed several gun control laws including expanded background checks and a ban on assault rifles, and the governor said national action was long overdue.

“The failure of the federal government to act on gun violence is not only appalling, but dangerous,” Cuomo said in a statement.