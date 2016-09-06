Worst cellphone service in NYC: Greenwich Village, Midwood top list released by Sen. Chuck Schumer

Did your neighborhood make the list of places with the worst cellphone service?

If you really love checking out your cat video or have to make that important call, then there’s a couple of places in the city that you need to avoid.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer’s office released their list of cellphone “dread zones” exclusively to amNewYork Tuesday, pinpointing 200 locations that had frequent complaints of dead cellphone service.

The Annadale section of Staten Island, Midwood, Greenwich Village, Long Island City, and the Norwood section of the Bronx were the neighborhoods with the most complaints reported.

Schumer called on companies such as Verizon, Sprint, AT&T and T-Mobile, to “raise the bar,” and improve service.

“Simply put, the Big Apple shouldn’t be home to dead zones — let alone almost 200,” he said in a statement.

Schumer’s office collected data from New Yorkers who submitted their complaints to his office’s website during the winter.

Some New Yorkers said they have had too many times where they’ve had dropped calls or shoddy internet on their phone. Kay Niederlitz, 59, said she has experiences where she couldn’t male a call on her cellphone inside her West Village home, even after she upgraded to a new iPhone.

“I’m not going to get rid of my landline yet,” she said.

Taiki Kitsu, 26, a Japanese native who is living in Jackson Heights, said he sometimes had to spend 10 to 20 minutes searching for a signal to make a call to his office.

“It’s stressful,” he said. “In Japan, things work better.”

Schumer said he has given the data to the cellphone carriers and some have said they will be working to diminish the dead zones.

“We are adding more cell sites across all three of our spectrum bands (800 MHz, 1.9 GHz, 2.5 GHz) over the course of the next nine months,” a spokeswoman for Sprint said in a statement.

“Americans’ mobile data usage more than doubled from 2014 to 2015. In order to meet consumers’ mobile-first lifestyles, wireless providers invested more than $32 billion in infrastructure, including more than 10,000 cell sites around the country during the same time period. We remain committed to working with cities and states to streamline the process so wireless providers can more easily add equipment to cell towers and streetlights to better meet Americans’ wireless usage,” said Jamie Hastings, senior vice president at CTIA, a wireless industry trade group.

Representatives for Verizon and AT&T didn’t have an immediate comment about Schumer’s report.

T-Mobile didn’t return messages for comment.

Here is the list of the exact locations reported as being cell dead zones, according to the senator’s office. They removed duplicates and addresses that contained errors.

1. Creston Avenue, Bronx, 10453

2. Van Cortlandt Avenue E., Bronx, 10467

3. E. Gun Hill Road, Bronx, 10467

4. Wayne Avenue, Bronx, 10467

5. W. Kingsbridge Road, Bronx, 10468

6. Independence Avenue, Bronx, 10463

7. Grand Concourse, Bronx, 10451

8. Carroll Place, Bronx, 10456

9. City Island Road., Bronx, 10464

10. N 6th Street, Brooklyn, 11249

11. 19 Street, Brooklyn, 11215

12. Garfield Place, Brooklyn, 11215

13. Riegelmann Boardwalk, Brooklyn, 11235

14. Prospect Park West, Brooklyn, 11215

15. Third Avenue, Brooklyn, 11209

16. Hancock Street, Brooklyn, 11216

17. Court Street, Brooklyn, 11201

18. Throop Avenue, Brooklyn, 11221

19. Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, 11230

20. 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, 11217

21. Ashland Place, Brooklyn, 11201

22. Avenue H, Brooklyn, 11230

23. Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn, 11235

24. 85th Street, Brooklyn, 11209

25. Shore Road, Brooklyn, 11209

26. East 17th Street, Brooklyn, 11230

27. Pennsylvania Avenue, Brooklyn, 11239

28. New York Avenue, Brooklyn, 11210

29. Parkside Avenue, Brooklyn, 11226

30. East 15th Street, Brooklyn, 11230

31. Carlton Avenue, Brooklyn, 11205

32. 14th Ave. Brooklyn, 11218

33. Floyd Bennett Field, Brooklyn 11234

34. Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, 11210

35. East 9th Street, Brooklyn, 11230

36. Gateway Drive, Brooklyn, 11239

37. W 20th Street, Brooklyn, 11224

38. Jefferson Avenue, Brooklyn, 11221

39. E. 8th Street, Brooklyn, 11230

40. Foster Avenue, Brooklyn, 11230

41. Graham Avenue, Brooklyn, 11211

42. Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn, 11211

43. Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, 11238

44. Elm Avenue, Brooklyn, 11230

45. DeKalb Avenue, Brooklyn, 11205

46. Oriental Boulevard, Brooklyn, 11235

47. Avenue T, Brooklyn, 11234

48. 8th Avenue, Brooklyn, 11215

49. N. 6th St., Brooklyn, 11249

50. Marine Ave, Brooklyn, 11209

51. Ave X, Brooklyn, 11223

52. Vesey Street, New York, 10281

53. Greenwich Street, New York, 10007

54. Riverside Drive, New York, 10023

55. 97th Street Transverse, New York, 10029

56. 8th Avenue and West 31st Street, New York, 10001

57. Avenue of the Americas, New York, 10105

58. E 128th Street, New York, 10035

59. Broadway, New York, 10007

60. West 28th Street, New York, 10001

61. Stuyvesant Oval, New York, 10009

62. Water Street, New York, 10004

63. East 129 Street, New York, 10035

64. Wall Street, New York, 10005

65. West 56 Street, New York, 10019

66. East 95th Street, New York, 10128

67. Wall Street, New York, 10005

68. William Street, New York, 10038

69. 5th Avenue, New York, 10003

70. Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, 10027

71. West 9th Street, New York, 10003

72. Church Street, New York, 10007

73. 10th Avenue, New York, 10034

74. West 31st Street New York, 10001

75. West 176th Street New York, 10033

76. Park Avenue, NewYork, 10022

77. West 43rd Street, New York, 10036

78. Amsterdam Avenue, New York, 10025

79. West 75th Street, New York, 10023

80. West 50th Street, New York, 10019

81. East 44th Street, New York, 10017

82. 10th Avenue, New York, 10036

83. Madison Avenue, New York, 10021

84. Madison Avenue, New York, 10017

85. Brookside Street, Little Neck, 11363

86. Union Turnpike, Queens Village, 11427

87. Sutphin Boulevard, Jamaica, 11435

88. 49th Avenue New York, 11101

89. Garrett Street, Jamaica, 11434

90. 27th Avenue Astoria, 11102

91. Henley Road, Jamaica, 11432

92. 34th Avenue, Jackson Heights, 11372

93. 81st Street, Jackson Heights, 11372

94. 126 Street, Kew Gardens, 11415

95. 39th Place Sunnyside, 11104

96. 40 Avenue, Little Neck, 11363

97. Thomson Avenue, Long Island City, 11101

98. Center Boulevard, Long Island City, 11109

99. 125th Street, Kew Gardens, 11415

100. N. Boundary Road, Jamaica, 11430

101. Puritan Avenue, Forest Hills, 11375

102. Beach 102nd Street, Queens, 11694

103. Beach 54th Street, Queens, 11692

104. Howard Beach, Queens, 11414

105. 12th Street Long Island City, 11101

106. 69 Lane, Maspeth, 11378

107. 6 Avenue, Whitestone, 11357

108. 10th Street, Long Island City, 11101

109. 46th Street, Sunnyside, 11104

110. 79th Street Middle Village, 11379

111. 37th Avenue Flushing, 11358

112. 149th Avenue Howard Beach, 11414

113. 7th Avenue College Point, 11356

114. Richmond Road Douglaston, 11363

115. Cedar Lawn Avenue, Queens, 11691

116. Beach 145th Street, Rockaway, 11694

117. 41st Street Sunnyside, 11104

118. Beach 131st Street, Belle Harbor, 11694

119. Irving Walk, Breezy Point, 11697

120. Richmond Avenue, Staten Island, 10321

121. Oak Avenue, Staten Island, 10306

122. Brookspond Place, Staten Island, 10310

123. Woods of Arden Road, Staten Island, 10312

124. Delaware Street, Staten Island, 10304

125. Marie Street, Staten Island, 10305

126. Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, 10308

127. Gansevoort Boulevard, Staten island, 10314

128. Retford Avenue, Staten Island, 10312

129. Chelsea Street, Staten Island, 10307

130. Neptune Street, Staten Island, 10306

131. Van Duzer Street, Staten Island, 10301

132. Guyon Avenue, Staten Island, 10306

133. Richmond Road, Staten Island, 10306

134. Poillon Avenue, Staten Island, 10312

135. Huguenot Avenue, Staten Island, 10312

136. Lewiston Street, Staten Island, 10314

137. Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, 10302

138. Manor Road, Staten Island, 10314

139. Rossville Avenue, Staten Island, 10309

140. Woodrow Road, Staten Island, 10312

141. Victory Boulevard, Staten Island, 10314

142. New Dorp Lane, Staten Island, 10306

143. Huguenot Avenue, Staten Island, 10312

144. Sinclair Avenue, Staten Island, 10312

145. Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, 10312

146. Victory Boulevard, Staten Island, 10314

147. Ashwood Court, Staten Island, 10308

148. Victory Boulevard, Staten Island, 10314

149. Sparkill Avenue, Staten Island, 10304

150. Sinclair Avenue, Staten Island, 10312

151. Lenevar Avenue, Staten Island, 10309

152. Mansion Avenue, Staten Island, 10308

153. Sinclair Avenue, Staten Island, 10312

154. Greencroft Avenue, Staten Island, 10308

155. Gulf Avenue, Staten Island, 10303

156. King Street, Staten Island, 10312

157. Kelvin Avenue, Staten Island, 10306

158. Weaver Avenue, Staten Island, 10312

159. Mansion Avenue, Staten Island, 10308

160. Tanglewood Drive, Staten Island, 10308

161. Bloomingdale Road, Staten Island, 10309

162. Maybury Avenue, Staten Island, 10308

163. Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, 10309

164. Hart Avenue, Staten Island, 10310

165. Tallman Street, Staten Island, 10312

166. Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, 10309

167. Duke Place, Staten Island, 10314

168. Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, 10309

169. Bathgate Street, Staten Island, 10312

170. Greaves Lane, Staten Island, 10308

171. Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, 10308