Worst cellphone service in NYC: Greenwich Village, Midwood top list released by Sen. Chuck Schumer

If you really love checking out your cat video or have to make that important call, then there’s a couple of places in the city that you need to avoid.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer’s office released their list of cellphone “dread zones” exclusively to amNewYork Tuesday, pinpointing 200 locations that had frequent complaints of dead cellphone service.
The Annadale section of Staten Island, Midwood, Greenwich Village, Long Island City, and the Norwood section of the Bronx were the neighborhoods with the most complaints reported.
Schumer called on companies such as Verizon, Sprint, AT&T and T-Mobile, to “raise the bar,” and improve service.
“Simply put, the Big Apple shouldn’t be home to dead zones — let alone almost 200,” he said in a statement.
Schumer’s office collected data from New Yorkers who submitted their complaints to his office’s website during the winter.
Some New Yorkers said they have had too many times where they’ve had dropped calls or shoddy internet on their phone. Kay Niederlitz, 59, said she has experiences where she couldn’t male a call on her cellphone inside her West Village home, even after she upgraded to a new iPhone.
“I’m not going to get rid of my landline yet,” she said.
Taiki Kitsu, 26, a Japanese native who is living in Jackson Heights, said he sometimes had to spend 10 to 20 minutes searching for a signal to make a call to his office.
“It’s stressful,” he said. “In Japan, things work better.”
Schumer said he has given the data to the cellphone carriers and some have said they will be working to diminish the dead zones.
“We are adding more cell sites across all three of our spectrum bands (800 MHz, 1.9 GHz, 2.5 GHz) over the course of the next nine months,” a spokeswoman for Sprint said in a statement.
“Americans’ mobile data usage more than doubled from 2014 to 2015. In order to meet consumers’ mobile-first lifestyles, wireless providers invested more than $32 billion in infrastructure, including more than 10,000 cell sites around the country during the same time period. We remain committed to working with cities and states to streamline the process so wireless providers can more easily add equipment to cell towers and streetlights to better meet Americans’ wireless usage,” said Jamie Hastings, senior vice president at CTIA, a wireless industry trade group.
Representatives for Verizon and AT&T didn’t have an immediate comment about Schumer’s report.
T-Mobile didn’t return messages for comment.
Here is the list of the exact locations reported as being cell dead zones, according to the senator’s office. They removed duplicates and addresses that contained errors.
1. Creston Avenue, Bronx, 10453
2. Van Cortlandt Avenue E., Bronx, 10467
3. E. Gun Hill Road, Bronx, 10467
4. Wayne Avenue, Bronx, 10467
5. W. Kingsbridge Road, Bronx, 10468
6. Independence Avenue, Bronx, 10463
7. Grand Concourse, Bronx, 10451
8. Carroll Place, Bronx, 10456
9. City Island Road., Bronx, 10464
10. N 6th Street, Brooklyn, 11249
11. 19 Street, Brooklyn, 11215
12. Garfield Place, Brooklyn, 11215
13. Riegelmann Boardwalk, Brooklyn, 11235
14. Prospect Park West, Brooklyn, 11215
15. Third Avenue, Brooklyn, 11209
16. Hancock Street, Brooklyn, 11216
17. Court Street, Brooklyn, 11201
18. Throop Avenue, Brooklyn, 11221
19. Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, 11230
20. 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, 11217
21. Ashland Place, Brooklyn, 11201
22. Avenue H, Brooklyn, 11230
23. Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn, 11235
24. 85th Street, Brooklyn, 11209
25. Shore Road, Brooklyn, 11209
26. East 17th Street, Brooklyn, 11230
27. Pennsylvania Avenue, Brooklyn, 11239
28. New York Avenue, Brooklyn, 11210
29. Parkside Avenue, Brooklyn, 11226
30. East 15th Street, Brooklyn, 11230
31. Carlton Avenue, Brooklyn, 11205
32. 14th Ave. Brooklyn, 11218
33. Floyd Bennett Field, Brooklyn 11234
34. Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, 11210
35. East 9th Street, Brooklyn, 11230
36. Gateway Drive, Brooklyn, 11239
37. W 20th Street, Brooklyn, 11224
38. Jefferson Avenue, Brooklyn, 11221
39. E. 8th Street, Brooklyn, 11230
40. Foster Avenue, Brooklyn, 11230
41. Graham Avenue, Brooklyn, 11211
42. Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn, 11211
43. Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, 11238
44. Elm Avenue, Brooklyn, 11230
45. DeKalb Avenue, Brooklyn, 11205
46. Oriental Boulevard, Brooklyn, 11235
47. Avenue T, Brooklyn, 11234
48. 8th Avenue, Brooklyn, 11215
49. N. 6th St., Brooklyn, 11249
50. Marine Ave, Brooklyn, 11209
51. Ave X, Brooklyn, 11223
52. Vesey Street, New York, 10281
53. Greenwich Street, New York, 10007
54. Riverside Drive, New York, 10023
55. 97th Street Transverse, New York, 10029
56. 8th Avenue and West 31st Street, New York, 10001
57. Avenue of the Americas, New York, 10105
58. E 128th Street, New York, 10035
59. Broadway, New York, 10007
60. West 28th Street, New York, 10001
61. Stuyvesant Oval, New York, 10009
62. Water Street, New York, 10004
63. East 129 Street, New York, 10035
64. Wall Street, New York, 10005
65. West 56 Street, New York, 10019
66. East 95th Street, New York, 10128
67. Wall Street, New York, 10005
68. William Street, New York, 10038
69. 5th Avenue, New York, 10003
70. Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, 10027
71. West 9th Street, New York, 10003
72. Church Street, New York, 10007
73. 10th Avenue, New York, 10034
74. West 31st Street New York, 10001
75. West 176th Street New York, 10033
76. Park Avenue, NewYork, 10022
77. West 43rd Street, New York, 10036
78. Amsterdam Avenue, New York, 10025
79. West 75th Street, New York, 10023
80. West 50th Street, New York, 10019
81. East 44th Street, New York, 10017
82. 10th Avenue, New York, 10036
83. Madison Avenue, New York, 10021
84. Madison Avenue, New York, 10017
85. Brookside Street, Little Neck, 11363
86. Union Turnpike, Queens Village, 11427
87. Sutphin Boulevard, Jamaica, 11435
88. 49th Avenue New York, 11101
89. Garrett Street, Jamaica, 11434
90. 27th Avenue Astoria, 11102
91. Henley Road, Jamaica, 11432
92. 34th Avenue, Jackson Heights, 11372
93. 81st Street, Jackson Heights, 11372
94. 126 Street, Kew Gardens, 11415
95. 39th Place Sunnyside, 11104
96. 40 Avenue, Little Neck, 11363
97. Thomson Avenue, Long Island City, 11101
98. Center Boulevard, Long Island City, 11109
99. 125th Street, Kew Gardens, 11415
100. N. Boundary Road, Jamaica, 11430
101. Puritan Avenue, Forest Hills, 11375
102. Beach 102nd Street, Queens, 11694
103. Beach 54th Street, Queens, 11692
104. Howard Beach, Queens, 11414
105. 12th Street Long Island City, 11101
106. 69 Lane, Maspeth, 11378
107. 6 Avenue, Whitestone, 11357
108. 10th Street, Long Island City, 11101
109. 46th Street, Sunnyside, 11104
110. 79th Street Middle Village, 11379
111. 37th Avenue Flushing, 11358
112. 149th Avenue Howard Beach, 11414
113. 7th Avenue College Point, 11356
114. Richmond Road Douglaston, 11363
115. Cedar Lawn Avenue, Queens, 11691
116. Beach 145th Street, Rockaway, 11694
117. 41st Street Sunnyside, 11104
118. Beach 131st Street, Belle Harbor, 11694
119. Irving Walk, Breezy Point, 11697
120. Richmond Avenue, Staten Island, 10321
121. Oak Avenue, Staten Island, 10306
122. Brookspond Place, Staten Island, 10310
123. Woods of Arden Road, Staten Island, 10312
124. Delaware Street, Staten Island, 10304
125. Marie Street, Staten Island, 10305
126. Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, 10308
127. Gansevoort Boulevard, Staten island, 10314
128. Retford Avenue, Staten Island, 10312
129. Chelsea Street, Staten Island, 10307
130. Neptune Street, Staten Island, 10306
131. Van Duzer Street, Staten Island, 10301
132. Guyon Avenue, Staten Island, 10306
133. Richmond Road, Staten Island, 10306
134. Poillon Avenue, Staten Island, 10312
135. Huguenot Avenue, Staten Island, 10312
136. Lewiston Street, Staten Island, 10314
137. Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, 10302
138. Manor Road, Staten Island, 10314
139. Rossville Avenue, Staten Island, 10309
140. Woodrow Road, Staten Island, 10312
141. Victory Boulevard, Staten Island, 10314
142. New Dorp Lane, Staten Island, 10306
143. Huguenot Avenue, Staten Island, 10312
144. Sinclair Avenue, Staten Island, 10312
145. Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, 10312
146. Victory Boulevard, Staten Island, 10314
147. Ashwood Court, Staten Island, 10308
148. Victory Boulevard, Staten Island, 10314
149. Sparkill Avenue, Staten Island, 10304
150. Sinclair Avenue, Staten Island, 10312
151. Lenevar Avenue, Staten Island, 10309
152. Mansion Avenue, Staten Island, 10308
153. Sinclair Avenue, Staten Island, 10312
154. Greencroft Avenue, Staten Island, 10308
155. Gulf Avenue, Staten Island, 10303
156. King Street, Staten Island, 10312
157. Kelvin Avenue, Staten Island, 10306
158. Weaver Avenue, Staten Island, 10312
159. Mansion Avenue, Staten Island, 10308
160. Tanglewood Drive, Staten Island, 10308
161. Bloomingdale Road, Staten Island, 10309
162. Maybury Avenue, Staten Island, 10308
163. Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, 10309
164. Hart Avenue, Staten Island, 10310
165. Tallman Street, Staten Island, 10312
166. Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, 10309
167. Duke Place, Staten Island, 10314
168. Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, 10309
169. Bathgate Street, Staten Island, 10312
170. Greaves Lane, Staten Island, 10308
171. Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, 10308