Yankees deal with Aroldis Chapman protested by City Council speaker

Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito launched the #NotAFan campaign against domestic violence in sports in protest over the Yankees’ deal with pitcher Aroldis Chapman. Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito urged Yankees fans Thursday to join her anti-domestic violence in sports campaign, #NotAFan, after the team signed pitcher Aroldis Chapman.

Chapman, who defected from Cuba in 2009, and the Yankees agreed to an $86 million contract this week.

In October 2015, Chapman was accused of choking his girlfriend and firing several gunshots in the garage of his Miami home, according to published reports. He was playing for the Cincinnati Reds at the time.

In December 2015, Chapman joined the Yankees and this spring he was suspended for 30 regular season games, the first player to be penalized under the MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy, according to MLB.com.

“The Yankees’ outrageous decision to bring Aroldis Chapman back to New York for an astounding $86 million contract is an insult to fans who now have to choose between their favorite team and their conscience,” Mark-Viverito said in a statement.

“It’s wrong, but that’s why we created #NotAFan, so fans can express their support for survivors of domestic violence and their disapproval to teams. They shouldn’t have to be complicit in the Yankees’ bad call.”

In July, Chapman was traded to the Chicago Cubs and served as the team’s closer through their World Series run.