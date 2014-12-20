Zachary Campbell and Maria Garcia arrested in Brooklyn Bridge assault

At least two more people were arrested Saturday in the assault of a police officer during last week’s protest on the Brooklyn Bridge.

Zachary Campbell, 32, of Brooklyn, and Maria Garcia, 36, of Brooklyn, were both charged with resisting arrest, inciting a riot and obstructing governmental administration.

Campbell and Garcia are the latest arrests in the assault, and police say there are four more people still at large. Robert Murray, 43, was arraigned on Friday on charges of second-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

Police Commissioner William Bratton said earlier this week that a group of seven attacked two NYPD officers on the Brooklyn Bridge during a protest. Lt. Patrick Sullivan and Lt. Phil Chan were reportedly assaulted as they tried to arrest Eric Linsker, 29, who had thrown two garbage cans off the walkaway and onto the roadway, Bratton said. Police say Linsker initially had fled but he left his backpack on the bridge.