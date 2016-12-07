Zika in NYC: More babies born with syndrome since first case in July, health officials say

Four additional babies have been born with effects of the Zika virus syndrome in New York City since the first case was reported in July, the health department said Wednesday.

Eight other infants have tested positive for the virus but have not shown evidence of the syndrome.

In total, more than 200 babies have been born in the city to women who contracted the Zika virus during pregnancy, according to the report.

Symptoms of the syndrome in infants include birth defects such as: smaller than normal heads, brain and eye abnormalities and neurological impairments.

“Today’s news is a reminder that Zika continues to be a threat to pregnant women and their babies,” Dr. Mary T. Bassett, city health commissioner, said in a statement.

She urged New Yorkers who plan on getting pregnant to not travel to Zika-affected areas.

The Health Department will continue to follow the infants affected by the virus throughout the first year of life to monitor the effects of the Zika infection.