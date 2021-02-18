Zoom bombed: Hecklers crash elected officials' online forum on tackling rent crisis | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Manhattan elected officials took to a Zoom call Thursday to outline their plans to allow cash-strapped tenants to avoid eviction for the next few months by urging New Yorkers to complete COVID-19 hardship declaration forms before Feb. 26.

Then the hecklers showed up.

After about 15 minutes into the meeting, it was “Zoom bombed” by tenants and activists who flooded the chat with “#CancelRent” and called out officials for not meeting previous demands

One person asked, “Why were tenants not invited to talk about this bill that is supposedly for tenants?” While another attendee said, “You can’t claim to want to engage with the community while ignoring us when we are right here!”

As the hosts struggled to regain control of the media conference, New York State Senator Brian Kavanagh shared that he was joined by Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz, members of the Legal Aid Society, Citizen Action NY, and more to raise awareness among those on the brink of losing their homes.

The virtual discussion was aimed at increasing awareness for those particularly hard-hit with financial hardships and/or medical burdens due to the COVID-19 pandemic who can submit a “Hardship Declaration Form,” which could prevent eviction.

“We passed this law, which was adopted by the legislature and signed the same day by the Governor on Dec. 28th [2020] to suspend all evictions and foreclosure proceedings for 60 days, except for a very limited exception where there might be an emergency involving life and safety of other residents in their buildings,” Senator Brian Kavanagh said.

The COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act protects tenants from eviction, giving them time to understand their rights and declare financial hardship so that they can avoid court proceedings. However, Kavanagh shared that protection from being taken to court ends on February 26th, and effectively courts can begin processing cases again on March 1st.

“In the winter, during the worst pandemic in a century, we do not want people evicted. We do not want people on the streets. It would be outrageous and unbelievable if we let that happen, and we will not let that happen,” said Dinowitz, who also stressed that small landlords with up to ten units and single-family homeowners can also complete declarations if their lender is trying to foreclose.

Kavanagh and other advocates in attendance were surprised by the limited number of forms received by the courts.

This Zoom meeting was held in direct response to the news that the New York Housing Courts have received fewer than 2,300 hardship claims, leading elected officials like Kavanagh, Dinowitz, State Senator Brad Hoylman, Assembly Member Harvey Epstein, and others to believe that New York City residents are largely unaware of the prevention methods they can utilize in order to help avoid losing their place of residence, not just in Manhattan and the surrounding boroughs, but also throughout the state as well.

As advocates tried to quell tenants’ fears regarding eviction, a brief shouting match ensued with tenants who feel that their voices have not been heard as they attempted to disrupt the process. Elected officials, such as Senator Robert Jackson asked that they email their local representatives with their comments.

Activist Rebecca Gerrard told attendees and those who attempted to take over the discussion that the point of the meeting was to help spread the word on the hardship form so that individuals are not left homeless.

“In addition [to the hardship form,] there is $1.3 billion of federal funding coming down that we have in the state to disperse to people who have not been able to pay their rent. There is more money coming from the federal government to address those same issues. So, we are listening. We are hearing you and that is why this program was set up and why we’re working on future programs to ensure that everybody who couldn’t pay their rent because of problems with COVID will have an opportunity to do so,” said Rebecca Gerrard, an organizer for housing justice at Citizen Action of New York.

It was also underscored that while there is a deadline for the forms on Feb. 26, it would stop court proceedings as well as eviction. Tenants have until May 1 to fill out their hardship declaration form so that they are not evicted, but they will still have to appear in court if the landlord pursues legal action and the forms were not submitted prior to Feb. 26.

The meeting culminated with “Zoom Bombers” chanting loudly “Cancel Rent! Cancel Rent!”

If you are facing financial hardship and cannot pay your rent, complete a “Hardship Declaration” form, which is available in English and Spanish at: http://nycourts.gov/covid-eefpa.shtml