By May 7, 2025, all New Yorkers must have a state-issued REAL ID (bottom inset) or Enhanced ID (top inset) — usually in the form of a driver’s license — in order to board domestic flights and enter certain federal facilities if they do not have a passport.

New Yorkers have less than six months to get their federally compliant REAL ID or Enhanced ID/driver’s license from the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

“Time is running out to get a REAL ID or Enhanced ID and you do not want to get stuck at airport security if you are not prepared,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said. “Take the time now to get this taken care of so you are not scrambling at the last minute.”

How can you tell if you have a Standard, REAL ID or Enhanced ID?

Two things to look for on your ID is a flag or a star. If your NYS driver’s license or ID does not have either of these symbols on it, then you do not have a REAL ID or Enhanced ID. You likely have a standard ID.

Your identification card is an Enhanced ID if it has a U.S. flag in the corner. It is a REAL ID if it has a star in the corner. Both symbols appear in the upper right corner of the ID card.

The major difference between the two documents is that an Enhanced ID can be used to cross borders into Canada, Mexico and some Caribbean countries by land or sea.

Both types of identification can be used to board domestic flights and are compatible with the federal REAL ID Act established in 2005. According to the DMV, the law sets minimum security standards for state-issued driver‘s licenses, permits, and ID cards. It also requires people to bring certain documents to the DMV to prove who they are and to have a new photograph taken before their REAL ID can be issued.

How to upgrade to a REAL ID or Enhanced ID

First, a trip to the DMV is necessary, but New Yorkers can make a reservation online.

There is no fee for a REAL ID, but an Enhanced ID is $30.

The DMV also requires an application and a list of documents, including a utility bill and social security card. It also recommends completing the application and submitting the documents before scheduling an appointment.

New Yorkers seeking a new ID will also have their photo taken at the DMV.

Learn more about accessing the different types of IDs in the DMV’s YouTube video:

More information is available online at dmv.ny.gov.