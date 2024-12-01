A 60-year-old man was killed in a traffic collision at the corner of Givan Avenue and Eastchester Road in the Bronx on Nov. 30, 2024.

Police are investigating after a speeding BMW driver struck and killed a 60-year-old man in the Bronx during a chain reaction collision early Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said officers from the 47th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck at the corner of Givan Avenue and Eastchester Road in Eastchester just after midnight on Nov. 30.

Based on an investigation by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad, police learned that a 24-year-old male driver of a 2013 BMW 328 XI was traveling at a high speed eastbound on Eastchester Road, when he struck a pickup truck that was heading northbound on Givan Avenue.

At the same time, Dwight Downer of the Bronx was standing next to his 2007 Nissan Murano when the BMW driver hit him along with a parked and unattended 2020 Acura MDX and the Nissan, police said.

After striking the pedestrian, the BMW driver collided with a parked and unattended 2014 Honda Accord and a 2007 Toyota Camry, according to authorities.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed Downer to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the BMW driver stayed at the scene. EMS later brought him to the same hospital for minor injuries. No charges have yet been filed against him, police said, but the investigation is ongoing.

The 47th Precinct saw a total of three traffic fatalities year-to-date through Nov. 24, down by one (or 25%) compared to the same period in 2023, according to the latest police data.