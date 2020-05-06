Op-Ed: Thank our nurses, fill out the census

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Julie Menin, Director of NYC Census 2020

Every day at 7 p.m., New York City comes together to show our thanks to the health care workers caring for our neighbors as we fight COVID-19. And from May 6 to May 12, people across the country will be celebrating these frontline workers during National Nurses Week.

And right after we take the time to cheer our frontline workers, we can also do our part to support them for years to come by taking the 2020 Census.

The census is how NYC gets the funding we need for our hospitals, health care, emergency services, schools, housing, senior centers, and countless other public programs for the next ten years. And when more of us are counted, we get more funding.

So to keep frontline healthcare workers fully resourced — not just through the duration of this pandemic, but for the next decade — every New Yorker needs to be counted.

Luckily, it’s never been easier. You can go online to my2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020 right now and answer 10 simple questions in just 5 minutes. Your information is 100% confidential and protected by law.

Nurses and essential workers are counting on us now more than ever to fill out the census. As you get ready to make some noise tonight, take a few moments to give back by making sure your household is counted.

Let’s clap for our nurses today and fill out the census to support them into tomorrow.

“Making Sense of the Census” is a weekly column from Julie Menin, Director of NYC Census 2020. Every week we will be publishing pieces from Julie and guest authors laying out the facts and answering tough questions about this year’s census. Fill out the census now at my2020census.gov.