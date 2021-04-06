Bronx drive-by leaves female passenger dead | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

NYPD have released the details of a cold-blooded, drive-by shooting in the Bronx that left one of the occupants of a late-model Bentley dead after being shot in her neck and torso.

The shooting occurred on April 5 at approximately 10:12 pm. after a 911 call alerted police from the 44th Precinct to a shooting outside of 1125 University Place.

NYPD report that a black Sedan pulled up next to the Bentley and started firing multiple shots, including those that killed the 39-year-old female, front seat passenger. The driver, a 37-year-old male, took a bullet to his left leg, authorities report.

EMS transported both victims to NYC Health & Hospital / Lincoln where the woman was pronounced dead while the male driver was listed as in stable condition.

NYPD have released no motive, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification