Body of ‘badly decomposed’ woman found inside a Harlem Park: cops

Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found badly decomposed in a Harlem park on Thursday morning.

Authorities say that 10 a.m. on May 7, the NYPD responded to reports of an unconscious woman in Marcus Gravey Park, in the vicinity of West 124th Street and Madison Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found an unconscious woman lying on the ground in the park.

A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that the victim, who was found by Parks Department employees, was badly decomposed and was found wearing a black shirt and her pants beside her. EMS rushed to the location and declared the victim dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.