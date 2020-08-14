Bronx man dies of injuries after crashing a Revel scooter in Manhattan

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Bronx man died of his injuries after he ran into a pole while riding a scooter in Manhattan.

Authorities say that 4:31 a.m. on July 25, police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a scooter in the vicinity of 96 Wadsworth Terrace. Upon their arrival, officers found 30-year-old Francis Nunez at the scene with head trauma and a 32-year-old male passenger with an injury to his left ankle.

An investigation found that Nunez was riding a Revel scooter with the passenger westbound on Fairview Avenue. As he was approaching Wadsworth Avenue, Nunez failed to navigate the roadway and struck a pole. Both men fell from the scooter and came to rest.

EMS rushed both victims to Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, where Nunez ultimately died of his injuries on Aug. 4. The other victim was treated and released.

The investigation is ongoing.