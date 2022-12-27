Quantcast
Bronx

Bronx man shot dead at intersection, suspect on the run

Bronx man shot dead
File photo/Lloyd MItchell

Police in the Bronx are looking for the gunman who shot a man dead at an intersection Monday night.

The unidentified, 29-year-old man was fatally shot at the corner of Van Nest Avenue and Melville Street in van Nest at about 9:08 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Officers from the 49th Precinct located the victim with a bullet wound to his chest. EMS rushed him to Jacobi Hospital, where he died a short time later; police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was known to the department, as he was previously injured in a non-fatal shooting back in 2019.

The motive for his murder remains unknown and under investigation, authorities said. Police provided a preliminary description of the shooter, who was described as a Black man wearing black clothing and a red bandana.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing probe, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

