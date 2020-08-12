Brooklyn cops try to get a handle on gun violence as another man is shot to death in broad daylight

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 32-year-old man was shot to death in broad daylight in front of his apartment in Brooklyn this afternoon, the shooter not seeming to care whether there were witnesses, video cameras or what time it might be, police said.

This was the third shooting homicide in Brooklyn in less than 24 hours, police say.

Cops at the scene of 335 Blake Avenue cautioned that it has become “especially dangerous out here,” as shooters don’t seem to care whether there are witnesses or if its daylight hours. In the past, most shootings were happening at night when their crimes were concealed better from the police.

“These guys don’t seem to care about anything,” said one detective as they tried to figure out who fired the shots that killed a man at close range with multiple shots at the Samuel Tilden Houses in Brownsville at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday. The man was rushed with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest to Brookdale Hospital, but he could not be saved.

The suspect was described as Black man who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, black sneakers, black hat with a white logo, green umbrella, silver handgun running towards 500 Stone Street. Police went to 500 Stone after video revealed he had gone there, but by then, video at that building revealed he had escaped in a black Lexus.

Residents were not shocked by the brazen murder, but more saddened by the continued violence plaguing their community.

“I just want to head home and hide in my apartment,” one NYCHA employee said. “It just isn’t safe to walk around here anymore. People just keep killing each other.”

Another man came over to make sure “nobody had shot out his windows.”

“Yea, this is going on all the time, they just won’t stop shooting each other,” the man complained as he frowned at the yellow tape closing off most of the development. “All I can do is hope they didn’t shoot my car.”

Dr. Burchell Marcus, a community advocate for Borough President Eric Adams, called the situation “atrocious – we can’t do this alone, I can only do so much and the cops can only do so much and they only react.”

“I see a lot of work needs to be done, we need more cooperation and unity from the community – they need to do more, speak up more and stand up more,” Marcus said. “In order to stop this, we must work together – if we don’t work together, this won’t stop. We don’t have gun shops in the community – it’s coming from outside, but who’s bringing them here? We need to find out where the guns are coming from and cut off that pipeline. But in the end, only the people here can make that difference to talk people down from committing these crimes.”

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.