Brooklyn cops seek suspect who shot man dead in early-morning murder

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Brooklyn detectives are investigating an early-morning shooting on Sunday that claimed a man’s life.

Police said the victim was gunned down in front of a home on the 600 block of Georgia Avenue in Brownsville at about 3:44 a.m. on Sept. 22.

Officers from the 75th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the victim, a 42-year-old man, with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and arm.

EMS rushed the wounded man to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have not yet released the man’s identity.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said. The NYPD did not provide information about a possible motive for the shooting, or a suspect’s description.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Murders in the 75th Precinct are down 58.8% year-to-date through Sept. 15, according to the most recent CompStat report, with seven incidents reported this year, down from 15 at the same point in 2023. Shooting incidents have also declined by 16.7%, with 35 shootings in 2024, down from 42 at the same time last year.