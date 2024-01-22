NYPD detectives at the scene of a deadly shooting in Brooklyn on Jan. 22, 2024.

Brooklyn detectives are looking for the killer who shot a man dead in broad daylight on Monday morning.

Police said the gun violence erupted at about 10:25 a.m. on Jan. 22 near the corner of Ralph and Sutter Avenues in Brownsville.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the victim, a 36-year-old man, with a bullet wound to his abdomen.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim had been embroiled in a verbal dispute with the suspect. The argument eventually turned violent, ending with the unidentified perpetrator pulling the trigger.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

Investigators have not yet established a description of the suspect. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.