Brooklyn suspect violently stabbed man inside apartment building: cops

Brooklyn detectives are on the hunt for the suspect who violently stabbed a man inside an apartment building earlier this month.

The NYPD released on July 13 images and video of the perpetrator behind the bloody assault, which occurred at about 8:35 p.m. on July 1 in the vicinity of Wyckoff and Flushing Avenues in Bushwick.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect confronted the victim, a 20-year-old man, as he entered the location. Cops said the attacker stabbed the victim in the neck with a sharp object, causing a laceration.

Following the bloody assault, cops said, the perpetrator exited the building and fled southbound along Wyckoff Avenue toward Jefferson Street.

Officers from the 83rd Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the wounded man to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The video shows the suspect outside a business on Wyckoff Avenue on the night of the attack. The perpetrator is shown wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with writing on the front, along with light, ripped blue jeans and black sneakers. For a time, he also wore a black face mask.

Through July 7, the 83rd Precinct reported a 3.9% reduction in felony assaults year-to-date, according to the most recent CompStat report.