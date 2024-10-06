Teenage boy in Brooklyn busted for violent rape of woman: NYPD

Police have cuffed and charged a teen boy for the shocking rape of a woman in Brooklyn over the summer, authorities said.

Brooklyn detectives have cuffed and charged a teenage boy for the shocking rape of a woman over the summer, police said.

The 16-year-old male suspect — whose name is being withheld due to his age — was apprehended a little more than a month after the vicious attack near Junius Street and Blake Avenue in Brownsville at about 3:02 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Police said the perpetrator met the 22-year-old victim on the street and engaged her in conversation, then eventually exchanged cell phone numbers.

After walking with her several blocks, law enforcement sources said, the teenager pushed the woman to the ground, then raped and choked her.

Following the violent attack, the suspect fled the scene on Junius Street towards Blake Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 73rd Precinct. EMS rushed the distraught victim to a local hospital for treatment of her physical injuries.

While police did not provide specifics regarding exactly how the boy was apprehended, they reported that he was hit with a slew of charges, including two counts of rape, two counts of sexual abuse, sexual misconduct, forceable touching, and criminal obstruction of breathing.

Rape cases have risen 26.8% citywide with 52 assaults being reported in 2024 compared to 41 in 2023, according to the NYPD database CompStat.

The NYPD maintains that rape is the most underreported crime in the city. Anyone who is a victim of sexual assault is urged to contact the 24-hour NYPD Special Victims Division hotline at 212-267-RAPE (7273).