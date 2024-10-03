Alleged Upper East Side rapist caught through trail of stolen credit cards: cops

Police are searching for a sicko who broke into a home on the Upper East Side and raped a 29-year-old woman while she was sleeping.

Stolen credit cards helped lead detectives to the alleged Upper East Side rapist accused of viciously attacking a woman as she slept in her apartment last month, police said Thursday.

The suspect, 28-year-old Donovan Murphy, allegedly entered the victim’s apartment near East 92nd Street and 1st Avenue through an unlocked door at around 3:40 a.m. on Sept. 28, authorities said.

Once inside, police reported the assailant got into bed with the sleeping 29-year-old woman and forced himself on her.

When the victim woke up and screamed for him to get out, sources familiar with the investigation said, Murphy allegedly punched her in the face several times, then strangled and raped her.

After the sexual assault, police reported, Murphy allegedly stole several of the victim’s credit cards and then fled the location.

Officers from the 19th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Lenox Hill Hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

According to law enforcement sources, detectives learned during an investigation that Murphy allegedly used the stolen credit cards to make several purchases in the Bronx.

Members of the Manhattan Special Victims Squad and the Fugitive Task Force then tracked him using surveillance footage from the locations where he shopped, and ultimately arrested him at his home on Oct. 2.

Murphy was charged with rape, strangulation, two counts of burglary, and grand larceny.

The NYPD maintains that rape is the most underreported crime in the city. Anyone who is a victim of sexual assault is urged to contact the 24-hour NYPD Special Victims Division hotline at 212-267-RAPE (7273).