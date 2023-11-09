Cops arrest man for brutal Brooklyn beating of female straphanger in August

Police released these images of the suspect following the assault.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

After months of searching, police on Thursday arrested a man in connection with a violent assault of a female straphanger in Brooklyn last August.

NYPD officers slapped cuffs on 28-year-old Richard Taylor, claiming he brutally beat a 23-year-old woman aboard a Q train in Crown Heights on Aug. 25.

According to the investigation, Taylor approached the victim on the southbound subway at around 11:30 p.m, before unsuccessfully attempting to engage her in conversation.

When the victim rebuffed him, Taylor allegedly punched her in the face and choked her for an extended period of time, according to police.

The suspect hopped off the train at Kingston-Throop Avenue station before police arrived, and fled on foot.

Following the incident, police launched a manhunt to find the suspect, but were unable to track him down for 76 days, until they finally made an arrest on Thursday.

Cops charged Taylor with Strangulation as a Hate Crime, Assault and Harassment.

The NYPD did not release a suspected motive for the beating, which left the victim with injuries to her face and neck.

Taylor, a resident of Canarsie in Brooklyn, was arrested in the 69th Police Precinct, which covers his last known address.