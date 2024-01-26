Cops continue searching on for man behind antisemitic graffiti hate crime near Union Square

The suspect drew a Star of David, while writing the word “Jew” with an accompanying question mark.

Two months later, police are still searching for the man who drew antisemitic graffiti on a Union Square building.

The crime came on Nov. 9, when the suspect approached a building at 131 5th Ave. and drew a Star of David, while writing the word “Jew” with an accompanying question mark.

Surveillance video captured the incident at around 2 a.m, along with the man fleeing on foot undetected following the defacement.

No arrests have yet been made, and the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force continues to investigate.

Police described the suspect as a male with a light skin complexion and a medium body build. He is approximately 50 to 60 years of age.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.