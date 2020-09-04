Cops investigating death of man found wrapped in a tarp behind Queens tire shop

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man was found dead and wrapped in a tarp behind a tire shop in Jamaica early Friday morning.

Police arrived to GWG Wheels, located at 180-08 Liberty Ave., around 6:49 a.m., on Sept. 4, to find the unconscious male wrapped in a tarp behind the business, according to the NYPD. The man was wearing nothing but a t-shirt and underwear, cops said.

Paramedics arrived to the scene and pronounced the unidentified man dead.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

This story first appeared on our sister publication qns.com.