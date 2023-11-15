Cops looking for looters who robbed Brooklyn store at gunpoint

The suspects in the gunpoint robbery in Brooklyn.

Cops are searching for three suspects who allegedly robbed a Brooklyn business at gunpoint on Monday.

According to the investigation, the suspects entered the storefront at 1515 Fulton St. in Crown Heights, before brandishing a firearm and stealing $7,150 and a handful of merchandise from the shop.

The suspects then fled the location at around 1:50 p.m. before police arrived on the scene.

No one was reported injured in the incident, and the investigation remain ongoing to find the suspects, cops said.

Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 11 of this year, when the most recent NYPD data is available, cops have recorded 14,483 robberies in the five boroughs — marking a notable decline from the 15,302 robberies recorded during the same timeframe in 2023.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.