Cops seek crook who slashed and robbed two people in Manhattan

Cops are looking for a crook who slashed and robbed a man and woman in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon.

According to the NYPD, an unknown man approached a 44-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman at the corner of West 42nd Street and 5th Avenue at 1 p.m. on Aug. 27. The suspect swiped the woman’s cellphone and slashed both victims with a sharp object — the man was slashed in the torso and the woman in the arm.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

On Aug. 28, the NYPD released a photo of the suspect taken from surveillance footage. He is described as a dark-skinned man between the ages of 30 and 45 years old, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing red pants, black shoes and no shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.