Cops seek man who punched MTA employee in Queens subway station and chased him with a golf club

Cops are searching for the man who punched an MTA employee in the face and chased him with a golf club inside of the Queens Plaza subway station.

Authorities say that the suspect, an unidentified man, approached the MTA employee in the mezzanine area of the station around 2 p.m. on April 7. The man then punched the employee in the face before chasing him with a golf club, cops said.

The employee managed to escape from the suspect, who fled in an unknown direction with two other men, according to authorities

The MTA employee was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital with minor injuries.

Cops released surveillance video of the suspect, who can be seen holding the golf club inside of the subway station.

This story first appeared on qns.com.