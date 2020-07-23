Cops seek man who snatched bracelet off of Manhattan woman’s wrist

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who robbed a woman in Manhattan last week.

Police say that at 2:40 p.m. on July 16, an 80-year-old woman was entering her apartment building, located in the vicinity of East 81st Street and Park Avenue, when an unknown man approached her from behind. The suspect proceeded to forcibly take a bracelet from the victim’s wrist before fleeing eastbound on East 81st Street.

The suspect was last seen turning right and heading southbound on Lexington Avenue. The victim sustained a bruising and a minor laceration to her wrist but refused medical attention at the scene.

On July 23, the NYPD released photos of the suspect:

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old man with a dark complexion and short dark hair in a crew cut, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark green baseball hat, gray long-sleeved shirt, red jogging pants, black and purple sneakers, and a black surgical mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.