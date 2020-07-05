Two men stabbed at Queens train station, cops question suspect

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are questioning a suspect who allegedly knifed two men at a 7 train station in Woodside, Queens on Sunday morning.

Police said the attack occurred at 7:52 a.m. on July 5 at the 52nd Street-Lincoln Avenue station, located above the corner of 52nd Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

Officers from the 108th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 20 responded to a 911 call about a stabbing at the location. Upon arrival, they found the two male victims with stab wounds.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that one of the victims, a 71-year-old man, got into a dispute with a 46-year-old man for unknown reasons. The apparent argument turned violent when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the senior man in the stomach.

Law enforcement sources said a 76-year-old man who witnessed the incident attempted to intervene, and the suspect slashed him in the arm for his trouble.

Paramedics rushed both victims to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition. Both are expected to survive the attack.

Charges against the suspect are pending the ongoing investigation.

With additional reporting by Todd Maisel