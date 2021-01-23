Knife-wielding creep sought for attempting to rape woman on Queens street | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for the creep who violently attempted to rape a 58-year-old woman at knifepoint on a Queens street Friday night.

Police said that the victim was walking northbound along the residential block of 92nd Street near 89th Avenue in Woodhaven around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 when an unknown man approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground.

The man, whom police described as being about 30 years old with a light complexion, then flashed a knife, mounted the woman and grabbed $5 in cash from her, according to authorities. The suspect then covered the woman’s mouth, told her not to scream and then began to forcibly remove her pants before biting her on her exposed left hip.

At that point, law enforcement sources said, a passerby approached and the suspect fled southbound on 92nd Street.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct and EMS responded to the attack. The woman was brought to Jamaica Hospital for treatment of her bite wound and other injuries. She’s listed in stable condition.

Cops said the suspect has a medium build and black hair and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a black shirt, black pants, black shoes and a black backpack.

Police obtained surveillance video of the suspect from near the 85th Street–Forest Parkway subway station.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.