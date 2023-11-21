Dognappers steal six puppies from Bronx apartment

The dognappers stole six poodle puppies from the Bronx apartment building.

A group of dognappers stole six puppies from a Bronx apartment building on Nov. 10, according to police.

An NYPD spokesperson said the suspects got their hands on keys to the building at Vyse Avenue and E. 174th Street near Crotona Park, and used them to sneak inside at around 9:30 a.m.

Once inside, the bandits grabbed six teacup poodle puppies and stuffed them into a duffle bag, before fleeing the scene.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.