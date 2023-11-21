Quantcast
Police & Fire

Dognappers steal six puppies from Bronx apartment

By Posted on
The dognappers stole six poodle puppies from the Bronx apartment building.
The dognappers stole six poodle puppies from the Bronx apartment building.
WikiMedia Commons

A group of dognappers stole six puppies from a Bronx apartment building on Nov. 10, according to police. 

An NYPD spokesperson said the suspects got their hands on keys to the building at Vyse Avenue and E. 174th Street near Crotona Park, and used them to sneak inside at around 9:30 a.m.

The suspected dognappers who stole six puppies from a Bronx apartment.
The suspected dognappers who stole six puppies from a Bronx apartment.Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Once inside, the bandits grabbed six teacup poodle puppies and stuffed them into a duffle bag, before fleeing the scene. 

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.   

