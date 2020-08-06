Early-morning shooting in Queens leaves one man dead, another injured

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A shooting in Queens early Thursday morning left one man dead and another in serious condition.

On Thursday, Aug. 6, around 4:24 a.m, police got word that two men had been shot on the corner of 91st Street and 85th Avenue in Woodhaven, according to the NYPD.

Police arrived to find a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left arm and a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his torso and head, cops said. EMS personnel took the 19-year-old, who was in serious condition, to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and the 21-year-old to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld and is pending proper family notification.

Police provided no information on the individual or individuals who shot at the two men.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This story first appeared on our sister publication qns.com.