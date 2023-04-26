East Village attacker sought for stabbing man in butt in broad daylight

Cops are looking for the suspect who got a little cheeky in the East Village Tuesday morning and stabbed an unsuspecting victim in the buttocks.

The alleged attacker reportedly approached the victim — a 57-year-old man — at around 11 a.m. in front of 85 Avenue A, at which time cops say he stabbed the man in the behind with an unknown object.

Paramedics transported the victim to Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

The suspect is described by police as a man between the ages of 40 to 50, with a medium complexion. He is approximately 5’9” with a medium build and was last seen wearing a blue hat, blue hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.