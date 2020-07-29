Fire sweeps through Brooklyn home while senior resident is out

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Brooklyn home was destroyed by a massive fire that apparently started in the kitchen and swept through the entire house Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported in the all-hands fire at 1958 Coleman Street in Marine Park — the owner was apparently out when the fire broke out.

Firefighters responded to a noon call of a fire at the Coleman Street home on July 29 and found the house engulfed in heavy smoke that quickly became flames from the first to second floors. More than 60 firefighters and EMS responded in the heat of the day, temperatures reaching more than 90 degrees.

The fire was brought under control within 45 minutes, but by then, the house was nearly totally destroyed.

“The man who lives there probably left the stove on, you get that way when you get old,” said one concerned neighbor. “We called the fire department when we saw all the smoke, I can’t believe it happened like that. It was very scary.”

Fire officials believe the fire may have started in the kitchen of the house, but was not considered suspicious. The exact cause would be under investigation by fire marshals.