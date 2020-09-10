Green car spotted fleeing the scene after man was fatally shot in broad daylight in the Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot in broad daylight in the Bronx.

Authorities say that at 11:08 a.m. on Sept. 10, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at the intersection of 225th Street and White Plains Road. Upon their arrival, officers found a 40-year-old man, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his neck.

EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that while not much is known about what led to the shooting, however a green Nissan Altima with Connecticut license plates was seen fleeing the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.