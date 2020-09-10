Quantcast
BronxNewsPolice & Fire

Green car spotted fleeing the scene after man was fatally shot in broad daylight in the Bronx

Emily Davenport
September 10, 2020
Photo via Google Maps

Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot in broad daylight in the Bronx. 

Authorities say that at 11:08 a.m. on Sept. 10, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at the intersection of 225th Street and White Plains Road. Upon their arrival, officers found a 40-year-old man, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his neck.

EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that while not much is known about what led to the shooting, however a green Nissan Altima with Connecticut license plates was seen fleeing the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

