Greenwich Village slasher brutally attacks man for no reason in front of movie theater

A Greenwich Village slasher who randomly attacked a man in front of a local movie theater last week remains on the lam, police reported.

The assault left the 37-year-old victim with such a large facial wound that it required 60 stitches to close, authorities noted.

On Monday night, the NYPD released an image of the suspect sought for the gruesome attack, which occurred in front of the IFC Center at 323 6th Ave. at about 2:20 a.m. on June 6.

According to law enforcement sources, the slasher approached the victim at the location and sliced the left side of his face with a sharp object.

Sources familiar with the case said the suspect did not exchange any words with the victim prior to the attack.

Following the bloody assault, police noted, the perpetrator fled the scene on foot northbound along 6th Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 6th Precinct. Cops said victim sought treatment at Lenox Hill Hospital.

As shown in the photo, the slashing suspect wore a black du-rag, a gray sweatshirt with the A|X Armani Exchange logo, gray jeans and black high-top sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.