Homeless man cuffed for slashing two people just blocks apart from each other in Manhattan: NYPD

A homeless man was arrested on Sunday night after he allegedly slashed two people in the face in Manhattan.

According to police, at 10 p.m. on Sept. 20, the NYPD responded to a call regarding two assaults in the vicinity of West 13th Street and 6th Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers learned that a 39-year-old woman had been slashed in the face at the location.

Just blocks away, another victim, a 59-year-old man, was slashed in the face shortly after the first victim. Both victims suffered lacerations to the left sides of their faces and were taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

Shortly after the attack police apprehended 25-year-old Khari Walker. Walker, who police say is homeless, was allegedly panhandling in the area prior to the assault.

Walker was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment.