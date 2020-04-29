Homeless teen cuffed for his involvement in a Bronx shooting that injured five people

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 17-year-old homeless man was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged role in a Bronx shooting that left five people injured in this past November.

On April 28, Amari Rolle was arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder.

Police say that at 3:48 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2019, officers from the 40th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting in the area of Courtlandt Avenue and East 151st Street. Upon their arrival, officers found four people wounded, including a 10-year-old boy shot in the abdomen and leg; a 36-year-old woman shot in the buttocks; a 19-year-old woman shot in the right leg; and a 20-year-old man shot in the buttocks.

The four victims were rushed to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

A fifth victim, who was a 14-year-old boy shot in the buttocks, was found near a location on Courtlandt Avenue near East 152nd Street. Paramedics brought him to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

On Dec. 5, 2019, the NYPD issued an alert that Rolle was wanted in connection to the shooting.