Man dies of injuries following early-morning Harlem hit-and-run: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who killed a man in a hit-and-run in Harlem early Monday morning.

Authorities say that at 2:52 a.m. on Sept. 28, police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in front of 290 Lenox Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found an unidentified adult man at the scene, unconscious and unresponsive, with severe trauma to his head.

EMS declared the victim dead at the scene.

An investigation found that the victim was hit by an unknown vehicle at the location. The vehicle fled the scene northbound on Lenox Avenue. Neither the vehicle nor the driver has been identified at this time.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.