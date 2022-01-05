Man dies of injuries after being dragged underneath car on Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A man died of his injuries in after he was struck by a car in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

According to police, at 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 4 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Ocean Parkway and Neptune Avenue. Upon their arrival, the NYPD found an unidentified adult man under a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, unconscious and unresponsive, with severe body trauma.

An investigation found that the Impala was headed northbound on Ocean Parkway and when it crossed Neptune Avenue, it struck the victim, who was lying in the right lane of Ocean Parkway for unknown reasons. The victim was then dragged several feet underneath the vehicle before it came to a stop in the right lane.

Paramedics rushed the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Coney Island, where he was pronounced dead. The 56-year-old man driving the Impala was not injured and remained at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.