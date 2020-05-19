Man in critical condition after being stabbed outside a Manhattan McDonald’s: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is investigating a stabbing in Manhattan that left one man injured early Monday morning.

Authorities say that at 1:14 a.m. on May 18, EMS personnel were at 109 Delancy Street helping a man with difficulty breathing when they were approached by a 23-year-old man who had a stab wound to his chest. The victim had been stabbed in front of a nearby McDonald’s, located at 114 Delancey Street.

EMS treated the victim and rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. The NYPD was notified and is conducting an investigation.

No weapons were recovered from the scene and no arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.