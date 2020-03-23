Man in stable condition after Brooklyn shooting in NYCHA apartment building

A 35-year-old man was shot in the neck and chin by two men inside his Brooklyn public housing authority apartment Monday morning, police officials said.

The man, not identified at this time, was hit in the neck and chin, but his wounds are said to be “not life-threatening,” police officials said. He was reported in stable condition at Brookdale University Medical Center, police say.

The shooting occurred just before 8 a.m. in an apartment at 1165 Stanley Avenue inside the Louie Pink Houses, a five-story apartment complex. Police from the 75th Precinct and PSA1 were called for shots fired in an apartment. When they arrived, they found the victim in his apartment, bleeding from the chin and neck.

Police officials say two men were described only as male black, who escaped in a black pick-up truck parked nearby. Police were looking at videos taken by the NYCHA cameras to get a further description, officials say.

Meanwhile, police officers now seem to be wearing masks and keeping social distancing between themselves, victims and each other as nearly 100 uniform and non-uniform NYPD personnel now report they have coronavirus.