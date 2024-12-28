Man shot dead outside Manhattan apartment building: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A man was shot dead outside a Manhattan apartment building early Saturday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the 35-year-old victim was gunned down in front of 332 West 49th St. in Hell’s Kitchen at about 2:54 a.m. on Dec. 28.

Officers from the Midtown North Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the victim shot twice in the torso; he was conscious at the time.

EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, but his condition deteriorated and he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

Police sources believe the victim was shot following a verbal argument with an unidentified male suspect, who fled the scene after firing the fatal shots. The NYPD, however, does not yet have a description of the shooter.

Detectives are currently canvassing video footage of the nearby area hoping to obtain a glimpse of the perpetrator, the sources said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 22, according to the most recent CompStat report, the Midtown North Precinct had five homicides year-to-date, two more than the number tallied at the same point in 2023.

It was the area’s first murder since the Dec. 4 execution of Brian Thompson, the United HealthCare CEO gunned down outside a Hilton hotel in Midtown, allegedly by suspected assassin Luigi Mangione.

The Midtown North Precinct has also seen six shootings year-to-date through Dec. 22, an increase of two from the total in 2023.