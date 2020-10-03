Man stabbed to death on platform of J/Z train station in Lower Manhattan

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

What began as a dispute between two men at a Lower Manhattan subway station on Saturday afternoon ended in bloodshed when one of the combatants stabbed the other to death, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the violence happened at about 2:57 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the J/Z train platform of the Chambers Street station. The stop is located only steps away from City Hall, One Police Plaza and other government buildings.

According to preliminary investigation obtained by police, a man in his 20s got into an argument with a man in his 40s on the platform. It’s not clear, at this point, what sparked the argument.

The dispute turned deadly when the fortysomething man stabbed the younger man multiple times about the body. A preliminary report indicated the victim was sliced in the throat and repeatedly knifed in his legs.

Following the brutal attack, cops said, the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 5th Precinct, the NYPD Transit Bureau and EMS rushed to the scene. Paramedics brought the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have withheld the victims identity, pending family notification.

At this time, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, law enforcement sources said.