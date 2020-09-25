Manhattan man arrested for shaking 3-month-old boy to death: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD arrested a man for allegedly shaking a baby, causing a brain injury and later death in Manhattan this week.

According to police, at 8:12 p.m. on Sept. 21 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding an infant needing assistance at an apartment in the Vladeck Houses, located at 662 Water Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 3-month-old Kesean Morgan unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma observed.

The baby was rushed to Cornell Medical Center, where he ultimately died of his injuries on Sept. 24.

An investigation found that 30-year-old David Patrick, who police say is the boyfriend of the infant’s mother and lived at the location, had shaken Morgan, causing a brain injury and hemorrhaging. Patrick was arrested on Sept. 23 and charged with assault, reckless assault to a child-brain injury, and acting in a manner injurious to a child.