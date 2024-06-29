Two men sought for violent Manhattan shooting and stabbing that left pair wounded

The two suspects in a shooting and stabbing in Morningside Heights, Manhattan on June 15, 2024.

Manhattan detectives are looking for two suspects behind a violent shooting and stabbing during a street fight earlier this month.

The NYPD released on Friday night images of the perpetrators sought for the bloody attack that occurred at about 7:25 p.m. on June 15 in front of 3161 Broadway in Morningside Heights.

According to law enforcement sources, the two male suspects got into an altercation with the victim, a 38-year-old man that evolved into a verbal dispute.

Things turned physical, cops said, when one of the perpetrators pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim twice in his left flank. The other suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the man once in the left shoulder.

But the bullet, police reported, went through the man’s shoulder and struck a second victim, a 20-year-old woman standing nearby, in the right hand.

Following the assault, authorities said, the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 26th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed both victims to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Through June 23, the 26th Precinct tallied four shootings year-to-date, down from six at the same point in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults, however, are up 8.4%, with 90 incidents year-to-date, up from 84 at the same time last year.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.