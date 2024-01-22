Police searching for moped-riding thieves responsible for several knife-point robberies in the Bronx

Police are looking for these moped-riding thieves behind a string of robberies in the Bronx.

Police are looking for a pair of moped-riding thieves behind a string of knife-point robberies in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

The first incident occurred on Dec. 19, when the two individuals approached a 67-year-old female victim at Van Cortlandt Park West and Dickinson Avenue at around 2:20 p.m, and robbed her of her phone at knifepoint, before running off.

On Dec. 24, the pair rode up to a 38-year-old female on the same moped at Broadway and 252nd Street, and stole her phone while wielding a knife at around 1:50 p.m.

A similar incident occurred just three days later, when the rode up to a 31-year-old and a 28-year-old woman near Henry Hudson Parkway and West 180th Street, before stealing their phones and, along with the older victim’s bag at around 4 p.m.

They struck again near 115 Van Cortlandt Park South on New Year’s Eve, when they stole a phone from a 26-year-old victim at knife-point at around 5 p.m.

The fifth recorded incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. near Van Cortlandt Park South and Dickinson Avenue, when they looted a 19-year-old of her phone after cornering her with the notorious dark-colored moped on Jan. 2.

On Jan. 4, the pair approached a 16-year-old boy 2970 Bronx Park East at around 3:45 p.m, and looted the teen’s backpack at knife-point.

Finally, on Jan. 4, the pair stole a wallet from a 51-year-old male victim after riding up to him on a dark moped at around 4 p.m and threatening him with a knife at Van Cortlandt Avenue East and East 233rd Street.

No one reported any injuries as a result of any of the incidents, and police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspects.

They are described as males with dark skin complexions, and typically wear all black during their heists.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.