Motorcyclist critically injured in early-morning hit-and-run in Manhattan

Cops are looking for a driver in a hit-and-run that left a motorcyclist critically injured in Manhattan on Friday morning.

Police say that at 6:35 a.m. on June 19, police responded to a 911 call regarding a collision involving a motorcycle at the intersection of West Street and Canal Street.

An investigation found that the victim, a 39-year-old man, was riding southbound on West Street and as he was crossing the intersection of Canal Street, with the traffic signal in his favor, a gray Volkswagon sedan, which was traveling northbound on West Street, disobeyed a traffic turn signal and struck the victim.

The Volkswagon then fled the scene. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical yet stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.