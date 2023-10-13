Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Police & Fire

Motorcyclist dead after Brooklyn crash

By Posted on
The intersection of Guider Avenue and Coney Island Avenue, where the motorcyclist crashed.
The intersection of Guider Avenue and Coney Island Avenue, where the motorcycle driver crashed.
Google Maps

A motorcyclist is dead after crashing his two-wheeler in Brooklyn early on Friday morning. 

According to the NYPD, the 50-year-old victim was riding his 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle along Guider Avenue, when he “failed to properly navigate the roadway” near Coney Island Avenue — causing him to lose control, and be catapulted off the vehicle. 

The driver hit the pavement at around 12:30 a.m, causing him to sustain severe trauma to his head, authorities said. 

Paramedics arrived at the scene in Sheepshead Bay and rushed the injured victim to Kings County Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. 

The man’s identity is being withheld, pending proper family notification. The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

About the Author

Aidan Graham

Aidan Graham is a reporter for amNewYork.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC