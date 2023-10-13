Motorcyclist dead after Brooklyn crash

The intersection of Guider Avenue and Coney Island Avenue, where the motorcycle driver crashed.

A motorcyclist is dead after crashing his two-wheeler in Brooklyn early on Friday morning.

According to the NYPD, the 50-year-old victim was riding his 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle along Guider Avenue, when he “failed to properly navigate the roadway” near Coney Island Avenue — causing him to lose control, and be catapulted off the vehicle.

The driver hit the pavement at around 12:30 a.m, causing him to sustain severe trauma to his head, authorities said.

Paramedics arrived at the scene in Sheepshead Bay and rushed the injured victim to Kings County Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The man’s identity is being withheld, pending proper family notification. The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.