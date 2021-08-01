Brooklyn motorcyclist dies, passenger critical, after crashing into LIRR track pillar

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A motorcyclist died and his passenger is in critical condition after he plowed into the pillar of elevated railroad tracks in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.

The 30-year-old man, David Fuller-Gist of Bedford-Stuyvesant, was driving on Atlantic Avenue with a 24-year-old woman on the back of his two-wheeler when he smashed into the Long Island Rail Road support structure near Troy Avenue in Crown Heights just before 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 1, according to police reports.

Paramedics brought both to Kings County Hospital where Fuller-Gist was pronounced dead, and the woman remains in critical condition.

At the intersection of Atlantic and Troy avenues, there have been at least 41 crashes in the past 10 years, injuring 58 people and killing one, according to data from NYC Crash Mapper.

Sunday’s crash marks the third fatal collision in as many days on New York City streets this weekend, after a motorist ran over and killed a pedicab driver in Midtown Manhattan on Friday night and a motorcyclist slammed into a car before crashing into a pole on the Williamsburg Bridge Saturday night.

Two weeks ago on July 17, a luxury sports car driver died after he crashed into a pillar of the LIRR tracks 2 1/2 blocks to the east at Hunterfly Place, engulfing his vehicle in flames and sending his passenger to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

That same weekend, a motorist killed a pedestrian lying in a Queens crosswalk, and an allegedly drunk driver hit a Citi Bike rider in Manhattan.

Last weekend the carnage continued when an alleged drunk driver killed a mother and her 10-year-old daughter after T-boning their car on Rockaway Boulevard near JFK Airport on the night of July 24.

This year is on track to being the deadliest on the city’s streets since Mayor Bill de Blasio took office and launched his signature Vision Zero initiative, according to a recent report by safe streets advocates which found more people were killed in traffic violence during the first six months of 2021 than during any first half of the year of de Blasio’s tenure.