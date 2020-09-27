NYC SHOOTINGS: Five take bullets in four-borough gun violence

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Five people were shot in four separate episode of gun violence early on Sunday morning in Brooklyn, Bronx, Manhattan and Queens, police officials reported.

The bullets first rang out at about 12 a.m. on Sept. 27 in Long Island City, Queens, where a 43-year-old man was shot twice in the buttocks in front of the Queensbridge Houses at 40-06 12th St.

Officers from the 114th Precinct reported that the victim told detectives an unknown man approached him and began firing, hitting him as he fled.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Cornell University Medical Center where he was in stable condition. No further information about the shooting was available.

Then, at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the Hamilton Heights section of Manhattan, police reported that a 25-year-old man took a bullet to the back in front of 300 West 155th St.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct found the wounded man on the ground in front of the location. Paramedics rushed him to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

Law enforcement sources said that detectives are looking for two assailants involved in the shooting, but the victim has not been cooperative in providing information about the incident.

More than hour later, officers in the Bronx responded to a shooting at the Soundview Houses, located at 1710 Randall Ave.

At about 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 27, authorities reported, a 30-year-old man was shot in the left leg. Paramedics brought him to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition. Officers from the 43rd Precinct reported that the victim in this case is also “uncooperative” with investigators.

Finally, at 3:20 a.m., a man and woman were shot at the corner of Hegeman Avenue and Milford Street in East New York, Brooklyn.

According to law enforcement sources, the 21-year-old man and his female companion were walking through the area when they said that they heard shots and felt pain in their legs.

Cops said the man took two bullets to one leg, and his companion was shot three times in her right leg. Paramedics rushed both of them to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Detectives found numerous spent shell casings at the scene of the shooting and were seeking witnesses and security video to help apprehend the assailants.

Anyone with information in regard to these shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Arrest in Highland Park homicide



Detectives arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of two young men playing basketball in Highland Park, Brooklyn on July 26.

Joshua Bonilla, 23, of Hendrix Street, was picked up by the 75th Precinct Detective Squad in connection with the shooting of three teens on a basketball court at 42 Vermont St., two of them dying of their wounds. The motive for the shooting was not revealed by investigators, but it is believed to be gang related.

The two dead teens were identified as Kleimer Mendez, 16, of Schenck Avenue and Antonio Villa, 18 of Wyona Street. Mendez was dead at the scene and Villa later died at Brookdale Hospital. A third teen, 17, apparently survived a leg wound.

Another man was shot the next day at the memorial, even as police were stationed nearby watching over the incident site. The shooting spurred outrage in the community because of the brazen attack and the follow up assault on mourners.

Bonilla was being charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder, three counts of criminal possession of a firearm and three counts of reckless endangerment.